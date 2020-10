EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – An iconic Dairy Queen restaurant in central El Paso is shutting its doors for good.

The owners of the DQ restaurant, which is located at 40001 N. Piedras, announced on Facebook on Monday that it will close forever on Sunday, October 25 at 10 p.m.

The DQ located at N. Piedras has been in El Paso since the 1970’s.

The owners of the restaurant thanked the community for allowing them to serve their families for generations.