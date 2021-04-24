‘I want to cry’ El Paso single mother gets home remodeled, leaky roof fixed

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Karen Martinez is a single mother of four who bought her house 13 years ago with the intention of fixing it up, but has not had the time nor money to do so.

The community of El Paso heard Karen Martinez’s story and stepped up. Repainting her house, fixing plumbing, replacing windows, and remolding her bathroom but what Martinez says she’s most relieved about is the repairs done to the roof, which she says has leaked for years.

Karen Martinez

“Every time it rains I know that I don’t have to get up to put some things,” said Karen Martinez. “It is an old house and circumstance that I have to work full time and with my little kids and all that we haven’t had time to fix it up.”

Her home was in need of major repairs, and on Saturday Martinez could be seen painting alongside volunteers.

The repairs done to Martinez’s home were made possible through Rebuilding El Paso, a non-profit organization, and the Loretto Academy Challenge Program.

“It’s amazing I mean every time I come and see something different I want to cry but I have to hold it in,” said Martinez.

The materials for the project have been donated by numerous companies from around El Paso who heard Martinez’s story and wanted to help.

“Her work in a fast food restaurant plus caring for her sister who fell ill her father who fell ill raising four children all of that together there was never time nor the money to put back into the house,” said Sylvia Hernandez the Co-director for Loretto Academy Challenge Program.

While the repairs are being done to the home, the Martinez family is staying in a local hotel paid for through donations.

Volunteer painting the Martinez home

Volunteers working on the home say they are excited for the day when the Martinez family can come home .

“It’s not just a house it’s somebody’s home were making it feel more homey for them,” said Sophia Padilla a volunteer. “It’s something small but it’s going to be life-changing for them.”

