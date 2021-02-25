I scream, you scream, we all scream for Blue Bell’s new ice cream flavor

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Blue Bell has done it again, the famous ice cream company is introducing the new Cookies ‘n Cream Cone flavored ice cream. The new flavor arriving on Thursday, February 25th.

“Some of you will remember our Cookie Cone, which inspired this flavor,” said Joe Robertson, executive director of advertising & marketing for Blue Bell.

The flavor is creamy vanilla ice cream with chocolate crème filled cookie crumbles, chocolate cone pieces coated in dark chocolate and a chocolate fudge sauce.

“Imagine our Cookies ’n Cream Ice Cream, then add in cone pieces and a fudgy swirl. It’s an ice cream with all of the delicious ingredients of a Cookie Cone. It’s your favorite cone, but in a carton,” Said Joe Robertson.

Blue Bell introduced the Cookie Cone in 1997, and it was mostly sold in school cafeterias. Since then, it has not been scooped since 2015.

The Cookies ’n Cream Cone is for those Cookie Cone fans, guaranteed to enjoy.

For more information about Blue Bell and for a complete list of flavors now available in stores visit www.bluebell.com.