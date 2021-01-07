‘I don’t have any funds’ what rental assistance is still available for El Pasoans

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — After almost 10 months of COVID-19 in the Borderland, some residents are still struggling to pay their bills.

“I don’t have any funds,” said Tianessiea Vanzant, an El Paso mother of two who says both she and her husband lost their jobs during the pandemic.

Vanzant says she was hoping their stimulus checks would arrive to help pay rent but they have not yet received them.

“I’ve been trying to track down both our payments, no word yet. That would save us that would help us pay the rent,” said Vanzant.

Vanzant has two young children and says she has already received rental assistant in the past and isn’t sure if she will get any more help.

“The only thing I can hope for is that me and my kids don’t be out on the streets, and that my husband does get this job and that things get back together,” said Vanzant.

The President of Integrity, a property management company in El Paso, says they are trying to help residents apply for rental assistance as much as possible but adds that the max was six months’ worth of assistance, but that could change.

“Hopefully, with the new stimulus package that’s being announced this week, we’ll have a little more details as far as rental assistance being provided to the states again and extending that period,” said K.C. Griffin, the President of Integrity. “It’s my understanding that the extension period is going to be twelve months and potentially up to three more months in addition to that.”

Griffin says it’s important for tenants to communicate with their landlord about their struggles.

“We don’t have to get to the point of sending out notices and filing evictions, unfortunately, when if it comes to that if there are communication and effort to pay,” said Griffin.

For people who have not yet received six months of rental assistance, there are still funds available through the Texas Home Program funded through the State to the Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs, which has been extended.

“So the maximum they can get is up to six months of rent, and there’s no limit as far as what that rent is, you know whether it’s $700 or $1,000,” said Scott Lynch, the Association Executive for El Paso Apartment Association. “There is a limit on their incomes, so they have to be 80 percent of the median family income, so it’s based on the household, but for like one person, it’s maybe like $24,000 roughly. So it could be six months of rent, either future or past, and the only stipulation there is their lease has to extend that far. Scott Lynch

Lynch says the Texas Home Program is new and was created during the pandemic and originally all funds had to be dispersed to people by December 2020 but it has now been extended. Lynch tells KTSM 9 News that the process should be easier for people to go through now that they have been working out some of the original issues.

“With the latest applications we’re getting, they’re much more accurate, and I think it’s going to be processed a lot faster,” said Lynch. “But we still have to rely on the State to fund it.”

However, Lynch explains there are several levels of approval, and there are currently many applications waiting to be approved.

“We have a backlog of applications, and they only have so much manpower, so they’re going through them as fast as they can, and we’re going through them as fast as we can. But you know there are a lot of people waiting, and they can only process so many at a time,” said Lynch.

For information or if you would like to fill out an application you can go to the El Paso Apartment Association website.