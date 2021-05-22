‘I am crying’: El Paso woman with family in Palestine calls for peace and equality

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — On Saturday, El Pasoans in support of Palestine, many of them either from Palestine or who have family there, gathered in downtown El Paso.

El Pasoan Nedda Abuhashim, who could be seen carrying a Palestinian flag, chanting and holding up a peace sign in, was born in Gaza and has lived in the U.S. for more than 20 years, but her family is still there.

Nedaa Abuhashim marches with Palestinian flag

“Attack for 12 days. My heart, all the time I am crying for my mom, for my sister, for my dad, for the whole family. I am the only one the United States,” said Abuhashim.

She said her family is safe, but she’s calling for human rights for the people of Palestine and for peace.

“I wish, like, to be all Gaza to be, live like the United States, in peace and everybody no fighting, nothing, nothing, and everybody live in peace and happy and equal like the United States,” said Abuhashim.

The protestors could be seen holding signs that said “free Palestine” and “El Paso for Palestinian Rights.”

El Pasoan Hamzeh Hamdan, who helped organize the protest, said he doesn’t think a lot of local people understand what’s happening between Palestine and Isreal.

Protestors hold signs out of their car

“To give the Palestinians a voice and to inform our city about what’s going on and to add in some Palestinian representation in this conflict,” said El Pasoan Hamdan.

He asked for El Pasoans to research and learn about the history of the struggle for land between Palestine and Israel. Hamdan said he has friends who live in the areas being affected, but many people don’t.

“What I’ve realized is a large percentage of the people that know about this are the people that are affected by it and a lot of the other people don’t know because they’re not affected by this,” said Hamdan. “There are a lot of humanitarian issues that are happening and when we fight for freedom, we fight for freedom everywhere.

