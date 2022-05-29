EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – Crews will move in on Tuesday, May 31 to get started on the I-10 Widening West Project, which will expand the interstate from two lanes to three lanes on each side.
Construction will begin at I-10 Mesa, and extend to the New Mexico State Line.
The project is estimated at a budget of $174-million. These new lanes expect to lessen the traffic backup that happens in this portion of I-10.
Another part of the project will be to install more lights by the highway as well as more signs and warnings to prevent wrong-way driving.
