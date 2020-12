EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Texas Department of Transportation reports Interstate 10 East at Tornillo is closed due to a serious crash.

A spokesman for the Texas Department of Public Safety says a fatal crash occurred around 2:40 p.m. in Tornillo between two vehicles.

TxDOT says a detour through Alameda Avenue will be used until further notice as eastbound lanes are closed. Also, one lane is closed going westbound.

