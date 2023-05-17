UPDATE: All lanes are currently closed on I-10 East and West at Downtown, according to TxDot.

Westbound traffic is asked to use Downtown Exit 19B, and eastbound traffic is asked to use Downtown Exit 19. Westbound traffic is backed up to Cotton, and eastbound traffic is backed up to Shuster, according to TxDot.

Motorists who are traveling through Central El Paso are asked to avoid I-10 and use alternative routes.

Clearing time is until further notice.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — I-10 is currently closed near Porfirio Diaz due to a police incident.

Police are currently on scene. No further information has been reported.

KTSM 9 News is working on gathering more information.