EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — TxDot crews working on the Mesa Park Interchange Project closed I-10 in both directions from Sunland Park to Executive Center in order to install beams for a new overpass Saturday.

The closure will lift at 6 a.m. on Sunday, June 21.

The rest of the week, crews will close I-10 East from Sunland Park to Executive Center from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. to install deck panels.