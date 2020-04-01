Hundreds of warnings issued as City inspectors crack down on COVID-19 orders

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The City of El Paso’s inspectors with the Environmental Services Department, Department of Public Health, and Fire Department have issued 271 citations and two citations to businesses or individuals for failure to comply with the City’s ‘stay at home’ policy.

The City of El Paso issued orders for workplaces to implement social distancing, restrict visitors or temporarily close in an effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19. During these two weeks, City inspectors have completed 4,660 inspections.

“Citations can cost an individual up to $1,000 or up to 180 days in jail, additionally they may risk losing their City permits. Peace officers and the Fire Marshal Office, are authorized to enforce this Directive,” said Jorge Rodriguez, Emergency Management Coordinator.

The new data released Tuesday comes as City and County officials work to revise new, stricter orders to reduce the spread of COVID-19. The announcement of new restrictions was expected Tuesday evening but was postponed until local leaders could review new orders issued by Texas Governor Greg Abbott earlier in the day.

While business inspections continue throughout the City, residents are encouraged to report non-compliance by calling 3-1-1 or visiting www.EPStrong.org and follow the instruction on the red banner at the top of the website’s page.

Information about business orders and recommendations for citizens is available at www.EPStrong.org.