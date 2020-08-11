Hundreds of SISD students receive free backpacks, school supplies from Great Khalid Foundation

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Hundreds of students starting middle school in the Socorro Independent School District are kicking off the new school year by getting free backpacks and school supplies.



Hundreds of sixth grade students at SSG Manuel R. Puentes Middle School received support to start the school year with the help of the Great Khalid Foundation.

“We understand that a lot of parents lost their jobs. A lot of El Pasoans have different economical situations than they were last year. So we just wanted to help the community out in that,” Linda Wolfe, Khalid’s mother and Executive Director of the Great Khalid Foundation told KTSM.



Wolfe said the principal of Puentes Middle School wrote a heartfelt essay when she applied for the back to school program. In a way, Wolfe shared that the relates to some of the students’ situations, “There’s a lot of military kids here. I was a military kid, Khalid was a military kid, and we felt that we needed to reach the best school and with her application I think she is very passionate about her students.”

“She said that she could hear me speaking from the heart and this is my 28th year in education and I love my babies,” Monica Castro, Principal of Puentes MS added.



Over 300 sixth graders received backpacks and school supplies while gearing up to start the new year quite differently.

“It encourages the kids to want to come back. It’s already hard being a sixth grader and coming into middle school. Now coming back and knowing there’s support, there’s people who want to help, and know everybody is in the same boat, I think that helps,” Lori Tejeda, a parent shared.



Students like Abigail Tejeda said she’s grateful to get the help from the foundation, “It means that he cares about El Paso and students here at Puentes. It just means a lot.”

“It means everything to me. It means everything to my son to be able to give back to the community that gave back to him. They gave him so much. We want to be representatives of El Paso,” Wolfe added.



