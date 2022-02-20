EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Humane Society of El Paso, along with PetSmart Charities are partnering to bring adoptable pets to PetSmart located in The Fountains at Farah in support of National Adoption Week, taking place February 28 – March 6, 2022.

Officials say that, each year, more than five million pets enter animal shelters in need of loving homes.

During the in-store event, the Humane Society of El Paso invites potential pet parents to meet adoptable pets in their area.

Opportunities will be given to spend time with animals in need of loving homes in a spacious area. Staff and volunteers will help potential adopters learn about caring for a pet and the types of tools, products and services they may need.

“Here at PetSmart, where pets inspire us, we are committed to saving lives,” shares Jay Wendell, PetSmart Adoption Ambassador for our partnering store. “We are proud to be working with our largest partner, the Humane Society of El Paso, along with two additional shelters in an effort to find loving, fur-ever homes for pets in need. We encourage everyone to join us for our National Adoption Weekend here at the Fountains at Farah Pavilion lawn.”

Adoption fees for puppies are $210, while fees for dogs 16 weeks and older are $140, plus $12.50 for city license and registration.

Adoption fees for kittens are $110, but $85 for cats 16 weeks and older, plus $12.50 for city license and registration.

The adoption fee covers spay/neuter procedures, age-appropriate vaccinations, microchip implant and registration, deworming, heartworm testing for dogs, and feline leukemia and AIDS testing for cats.

To stay updated with all pets available for adoption, please visit https://hselpaso.org/adopt-a-pet.

“National Adoption Week is an ideal opportunity to give a pet what they need most – people to love,” said Heidi Fulcher, Adoptions Grant Manager at PetSmart Charities. “Over the years, together with local partners such as the Humane Society of El Paso, we’ve matched more than 9.5 million pets with loving homes. Most pet parents say their pets are important family members that enhance their lives, too. That’s a win-win!”

WHEN/WHERE:

Adoptable pets will be available at the following times at:

PetSmart at the Fountains at Farah | 8889 Gateway Blvd W C400, El Paso, TX 79925

Adoptable cats will be available at the following dates and times:

February 28th – March 3rd 11:00 AM – 3:30 PM

March 4th – 11:00 AM – 4:30 PM

Adoptable dogs* and cats will be available at the following dates and times:

March 5th – 6th 11:00 AM – 4:00 PM

*Dogs will be available for adoption in the Fountains at Farah Pavilion Lawn

