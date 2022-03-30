EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Humane Society of El Paso’s annual Kitten Shower will happen April 2 and the invite is for everyone.

To better prepare for the annual arrival of these vulnerable cuties, HSEP is asking the El Paso community for help. They are in need of donations and foster volunteers so we can save as many lives as possible.

Donation needs include heating pads (without shut off option), animal nursing kits, miracle nipples, food scales, KMR formula and pedialyte (no flavor).

According to the Human Society, the annual Kitten Shower was created in response to Kitten Season, otherwise known as feline breeding season which takes place during warm months.

Many shelters, including HSEP, experience the bulk of their cat and kitten intake during this time. This event will feature food trucks, games and activities.

The Kitten Shower will take place in the Field of Dreams at the Humane Society of El Paso – 4991 Fred Wilson Ave. Saturday, April 2nd, from 11:00– 3:00 pm.

Foster staff and volunteers will be present to answer questions and share details about the programs HSEP offers.

Attendees are invited to make a donation and stick around for the fun with kitten shower games, food trucks, vendors and demonstrations. The event will be covered live through the organization’s social media networks (@humanesocietyep). The shelter would like to encourage online wish list donations through smile.amazon.com for those who cannot attend but would like to support.

