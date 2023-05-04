EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- The national nonprofit Petco Love will be granting a total of $38,000 to the Humane Society of El Paso in attempt to save and improve the lives of pets in El Paso County.

Petco Love has invested over $300 million in adoption and other lifesaving efforts since its founding in 1999. The nonprofit helps find loving homes for pets in collaboration with over 4,000 organizations across North America, with 6.7 million pets adopted and counting.

“Our investment in Humane Society of El Paso is part of more than $15M in investments recently announced by Petco Love to power local organizations across the country as part of our commitment to create a future in which no pet is unnecessarily euthanized,” said Susanne Kogut, president of Petco Love. “Our local investments are only part of our strategy to empower animal lovers to drive lifesaving change right alongside us. We recently launched Petco Love Lost, a national lost and found database that uses pet image technology to simplify the search for lost pets.”

“Research shows pet health is the most important consideration of adoptive families when they are looking for a new pet,” said Deb Benedict, Executive Director of Humane Society of El Paso. “Many of our animals have medical needs when they enter the shelter. This program ensures these animals receive the care they need. By doing so, we not only help save animals who would otherwise be euthanized, we ensure and increase their health and wellbeing, so they can be placed in adoptive families.”

For more information about the Humane Society of El Paso, visit their website. Learn more about Petco Love here.