Humane Society of El Paso to host Valentine’s Day adoption event with DeadBeach Brewery

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Humane Society of El Paso (HSEP) will be hosting a “Speed Dating” adoption event at DeadBeach Brewery this Valentine’s Day.

The event will take start at 4 p.m. with adoptions taking place from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Valentine’s Day. A day full of live performances and fun.

Event-goers will have additional opportunities to support the non-profit organization with drink specials and raffle giveaways.

DeadBeach Brewery will be donating $1 for every pint sold of their passion fruit lagger, One Love. Ben E. Keith Beverages has also agreed to match the funds raised pint for pint.

Attendees will have the chance to win various raffle prizes sponsored by Ink Society Tattoo Studio, El Paso Chihuahuas, L&J Café, and the Alamo Drafthouse.

For more information on Valentine’s Day events with the Humane Society of El Paso, visit: https://hselpaso.org/events

