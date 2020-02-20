Humane Society of El Paso to host kitten shower for expecting cat moms

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – With kitten season right around the corner, the Humane Society of El Paso (HSEP) is beginning to gear up for the influx of kittens that are soon to come by hosting a second annual kitten shower.

Kitten season is the time of year where feline birth rates increase, flooding local shelters with homeless and orphaned litters, according to a news release by the HSEP.

The season begins in early spring, peaks in late spring to early summer, and begins to slow down in the fall.

To better prepare for the annual arrival of the kittens, the HSEP will be throwing a kitten shower to celebrate expecting feline mothers and collect donations that will help in prepping the nursery.

“You would be amazed at how many litters of kittens come through our door during this season, but we can only take in as many as we could provide proper care for,” said one HSEP staff member “ That’s why donating items off our Neonatal/Foster Wish List and volunteering in our Kitten Nursery or as a Foster parent is so important.”

The event will take place in the conference room of the HSEP, 4991 Fred Wilson Ave., on Saturday, Feb. 22, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Attendees are invited to make a donation and stick around for the fun with kitten shower games, snacks, and demonstrations.

For more information on this event, visit their website at https://hselpaso.org/events/kitten-shower/02-22-2020.