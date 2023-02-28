EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- Humane Society of El Paso (HSEP) will compete against animal shelters across the country in the March Muttness 2023 invitational tournament to raise funds and awareness for homeless pets from March 1- 30.

“March Muttness is a really fun way to support the Humane Society’s from the comfort of your home. It’s a real nail biter down to the last thirty minutes,” said Deb Benedict, Executive Director. “If you love the Humane Society and want to support homeless dogs and cats, get your team together and get ready to play,” added Benedict.

Round one is Wednesday, March 1 and the top 32 to raise the most money will advance to round two.

Funds raised by HSEP during the tournament will support shelter operations, medical services, foster care programs, community outreach, and youth education within HSPE’s life-saving work.

If you are interested in donating, visit HSEP Facebook or Instagram page between Wednesday, March 1 to Friday, March 3 or by visiting www.MarchMuttness.org.