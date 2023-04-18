EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The Humane Society of El Paso (HSEP) is inviting the community to the 34th annual K-9 Classic fundraiser, presented by GYN PATH on Saturday, April 22.

HSEP says the K-9 Classic is their annual fundraiser, and this year they will be focusing on the HSEP foster programs.

The fundraiser will take place from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Ascarate Park located on 6900 Delta Dr.

The fundraiser festivities will begin at 9 a.m. with a 1.5-mile walk around the lake at Ascarate Park. The community can also enjoy a vendor fair, meet adoptable dogs, watch animal demonstrations and much more.

The shelter says their foster programs provide care for puppies and kittens under eight weeks old. They also provide care for pregnant or nursing dogs and cats, and animals with special needs.

The shelter adds that in 2022, foster families donated over 45,000 hours of their time and cared for 1,255 dogs and cats.

Registration is available online or can be completed in person at the Humane Society of El Paso 4991 Fred Wilson Ave and free for those under 10.

Registration is $15 for people 11 to 15 years old and $25 for those 16 years and older.

The first 200 participants to register will win an event t-shirt.

For more information on the K-9 Classic and to register, visit https://runsignup.com/Race/TX/ElPaso/34thK9Classic.