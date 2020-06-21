Human rights activists call for release of Mexican labor lawyer

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Dozens of Human Rights activists gathered together outside the Mexican Consulate in Downtown Saturday, protesting for the immediate release of a Border labor lawyer who was arrested earlier this month.

Susana Prieto Terrazas is known for exposing the conditions of maquiladora workers in Juárez, Chihuahua, and Matamoros. According to the El Paso Times, Terrazas was charged with inciting a riot, threats, and coercion. Activists and the family of Terrazas say she was wrongfully apprehended.

“This is not only a fight for Mexican workers. This is a fight for everybody who is a victim of globalization, capitalization, and if we don’t pay attention to this now, we’re saying we don’t care about human rights. We’re saying that human rights are something that we made up, and it’s just an idea. That it’s a utopian society, and it’s not,” said Maria Fernanda Peña Prieto, Terrazas’ daughter.

Over 30 U.S. civic organizations endorsed a letter addressing the National Commission on Human Rights of Mexico, urging immediate intervention.