Human remains detection dog to help search for bodies at red sands

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A German Shepherd who is trained to sniff out human remains is now in El Paso ready to get to work. The dog is working with the Texas Rescue Patrol out at Red Sands.

The shepherd’s name is Titan, he is a four-year-old dog who has been training to sniff out bodies his entire life.

“When your alive we all have different scents when we pass away we all have one and he is trained to find that one,” said Ammie Zachow, Titans Trainer with the Texas Rescue Patrol.

KTSM 9 News met up with the Texas Rescue Patrol on Saturday while Titan was working on training exercises in far East El Paso.

A fake cadaver filled with real human remains could be seen lying in the desert. When Titan was released, he was able to pick up the scent and find the fake cadaver within minutes.

“It also cuts down on a lot of time and recourses for us humans out there, their able to find that deceased human out there a lot faster,” said Zachow.

The Texas Rescue Patrol is hopeful that Titan can bring closure to El Paso families whose loved ones remains have yet to be found.



“I think he’s going to help out here and in the surrounding areas find a lot of people that have been missing for a long time, I’m hoping that we can help a lot of families out here,” Zachow.

While Titan is ready to get to work the Texas Rescue Patrol officials say they are working with local authorities to have him work on specific cases of missing people.

“Having that capability is something that we haven’t had in the past and as you know we’ve done a lot of searches out here for different types of incidents. And having a dog just will help us to comb through the areas and kind of thoroughly check smaller areas that we might have missed,” said Jamil Mountran.