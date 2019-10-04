‘Hugs Not Walls’ event returns this month

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) ⁠— The Hugs Not Walls event that for a few minutes unites hundreds of local families separated by the border will return after two cancellations.

Hugs Not Walls, which is organized by the Border Network for Human Rights, had been held every May and October, but the last two were canceled at the request of Customs and Border Protection officials, who cited construction of the new border fencing and other security concerns.

BNHR will host a news conference to announce the return of Hugs Not Walls, which is scheduled to take place on Saturday, Oct. 26.

BNHR says the Hugs Not Walls event is a symbol of love, hope, and resilience. Since its inception, the event has reunited more than 1,300 separated families for a few minutes by opening the border gates along the Rio Grande River near Downtown El Paso.