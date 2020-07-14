How to protect your pets at the groomer

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Just the sight of clippers might make your pet a little nervous before visiting the groomer. KTSM reached out to a veterinarian and groomer to give viewers some advice on how to prepare your pet for the next groomer appointment.

As KTSM first reported, a family is in mourning after their dog died following a trip to a local groomer. For you to find the right groomer and ensure quality care for your ped, you must first look for transparency.

“Go in there, talk to them, interview them, you know, get a feel for it,” said Dr. Orlando Garza, Owner of East El Paso Animal Hospital. “They should be willing to talk to you. They should be willing to tell you how they groom the dog. They should be, you know, willing to let you see how they are grooming the dog maybe while the process is happening, so you get a better feel and feel comfortable about leaving your dog with a groomer while the procedure is getting done.”

Dr. Garza cautions pet owners that minor injuries from grooming can occur, even at the best businesses.

“You know sometimes they may fall from the grooming table and maybe something along those lines that you need to be aware of. Just, when you get your dog, make sure they’re acting normal, they’re happy, they’re happy to see you, and that it was a good experience for them,” Dr. Garza said.

East El Paso Animal Hospital also has a grooming salon within their clinic where groomers and vets work together.

Groomer Lynda Soltero says most of her patients are happy to see her, but there is a way of calming the nervous ones.

“You always want to approach them in a friendly, happy atmosphere, just saying, you know, greeting them and letting them know things are fine,” Soltero said.

She says it’s important to get your pets used to the groomers at an early age, so they look forward to every visit.

“Always play with your doggies feet so they get used to touching and touching the nails so that doesn’t upset them. Just giving them a lot of caress and loving,” said Soltero. “Put them up on a table every now and then and just brushing them out helps out a lot too.”

Remember to ask your groomer a lot of questions and give your pet a lot of love.