How to prepare your car for Winter weather

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – It may be warm outside right now, but soon those cold winter days will descend upon the borderland and with that comes car trouble. Many people do not get their cars check during the wintertime and that results in damaged cars that cannot go anywhere.

According to AAA over half a million crashes are caused by people driving on winter roads. Drivers should know the safety rules for dealing with emergencies.

Top Tech Garage employees like Jay Khan plead with customers to always get their vehicle inspected before the head on their holiday vacation.

“In order to prepare your vehicle for the winter months you want to make sure all your fluids are topped off, your oil, antifreeze, washer fluid and make sure your tire tread is not too bad, your tire pressure all of that is important to maintaib during winter months.”

The biggest mistake a person can make is to wait until your car is beyond repair before taking it in. That is why AAA has several tips to follow to ensure your safety. Those tips include,

Keep a bundle of cold-weather gear in your car, such as extra food and water, warm clothing, a flashlight, a glass scraper, blankets, medications, and more.

Make certain your tires are properly inflated and have plenty of tread.

Keep at least half a tank of fuel in your vehicle at all times.

Never warm up a vehicle in an enclosed area, such as a garage.

Do not use cruise control when driving on any slippery surface, such as on ice and snow.

AAA also recommends that if it is snowing outside avoid the roads all together and only go out if necessary and if you do go out be sure to drive slowly.

