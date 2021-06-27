How to prepare for thunderstorms

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The Sun City is preparing for a wet week, which means the Borderland community should take extra safety precautions during thunderstorms.

The Red Cross offers suggestions on how to maintain safety before, during and after a thunderstorm.

Thunderstorms are considered severe if hail is produced that is at least one inch in diameter or has gusts of at least 58 miles per hour. Downpours from thunderstorms can create flash flooding and winds can damage homes, cars or utility poles.

The rule of thumb is “If thunder roars, head indoors!” to remind people to immediately seek shelter in the event of a thunderstorm.

Pay close attention to weather alerts and avoid leaving your home, if possible. Only six inches of quick-moving water is needed to knock down a person; a foot of moving water can sweep away a vehicle.

The Red Cross urges people to make sure their dogs, cats and other pets have plenty of shelter, food and water — be sure to secure doors and fences in the event that pets try to flee after a lightning strike.

Avoid electrical equipment and telephones and don’t take a bath or shower.

You can download The Red Cross’ Thunderstorm Checklist in English or Spanish.

