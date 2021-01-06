How to keep up with your New Year’s resolutions

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Following through with your New Year’s resolution can be challenging, but taking it one step at a time will make it easier.

Dr. Sarah Martin, psychologist from Texas Tech University, suggests starting off your resolution by making smaller changes in your lifestyle.

She suggested for instance, if your plan is to work out more, to start off by doing 5- to 10-minute workouts every few days and build up over time.

By practicing this method, there is a higher chance of success and, therefore. longevity, she explained.

“As you get success, it gives your brain a happy feeling and then you’re able to have motivation to and energy to go ahead and make the next change,” said Martin.

To ensure your success in keeping up with your resolution, she advised choosing something that can be easily incorporated in your daily routine.

“If [an idea] just doesn’t work for you, you can change your mind, that’s not quitting,” she said. “You’re looking for something that does fit in with your life. And the more things fit in with your daily routine as it already is, the more likely you are to continue doing it.”

Another thing that can help is having another person join you in creating new habits.

Dr. Martin explained this will help with accountability, but also activate other parts of the brain through social interaction, which will help in keeping up with your activity.

“Looking ahead at what the end result might be, and not focusing so much at how you’re feeling this second is going to help people be more successful,” concluded Martin.

