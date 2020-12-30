How to be proactive in getting a COVID vaccine sooner

In this Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020 file photo, senior Clinical Research Nurse Ajithkumar Sukumaran prepares the COVID-19 vaccine to administer to a volunteer, at a clinic in London. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth, File)

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The City of El Paso has provided more guidance on how to get the COVID-19 vaccine sooner.

It is encouraging people to call providers that already have the vaccine to schedule an appointment.

As KTSM 9 News has reported, there is an application process on the City’s website, but those eligible can also be proactive by keeping an eye on which providers already have the vaccine.

The Texas Department of Health and Human Services has an interactive map, which it advises to check frequently, as it is constantly updated.

KTSM called some of the providers on the map to get additional information.

A vaccine coordinator at one medical practice said its first shipment of vaccines has already been administered by health care workers, but clinics are now placing names on a waiting list as they await more vaccines.

The coordinator also encouraged eligible vaccine recipients to call all providers for updates on vaccines.

Latest Headlines