How the city plans to preserve 1,000 acres of the Lost Dog Trail

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Voters cast their ballots to stop development on the Lost Dog Trail located at the foothills of the Franklin Mountains. Now, the next step is how to preserve it?

“Whats most important for the council to do is to follow the will of what the voters approved almost 90 percent of the voters,” said City Rep. Peter Svarzbein “Throughout El Paso, Eastside, Northeast, Southside, Westside, (voters) said we want this land preserved as natural open space. We don’t want roads we don’t want to see any sort of development on this land.”

At Tuesday’s City Council meeting, preservationists gave their recommendation on ways to preserve the Lost Dog Trail as open land.

Lost Dog Trail at the foot hills of the Franklin Mountains in North West El Paso.

City Council chose to consider the Open Space Advisory Board’s recommendation for a “Conservation Easement” which is a voluntary legal agreement between landowners and a land trust, which protects the trails if new city leaders decide to develop on the land in the years to come.

“It’s important the actions that we take preserve this land forever, as natural open space filled with open trails and filled with wonder and joy,” said Svarzbein.

However, the easement could come with unknown fees, however, there will be options for funding, officials said.

“At this point, we’re not really sure what the costs are but it does sound like there are opportunities to take advantage of grants, donations and those kinds of things as well,” said Elizabeth Triggs with the City’s Economic Development Department.

The city will also look at using 10 percent of the dual purpose storm water and open space funds to pay the El Paso Water Utility and Public Service Board, since they will no longer be able to sell the land, as per the easement.



The city may dissolve the Tax Increment Reinvestment Zone 12, which was originally created to help develop the land, “I think it’s more of a symbolic thing and it just shows that the city is really committed to what the voters asked for which is permanent preservation of the land,” Triggs added.

Preservations say they hope the plan won’t make taxpayers pay any more for the 1,000 acres of the Lost Dog Trail land they already own.



City staff said the land is valued at $11.3 million from an appraisal done back in December 2017.



However, the Chair of the Open Space Advisory Board Sharon Bonart said costs should be re-evaluated, “You need a current assessment, a current appraisal on the land to make a vetted dispersal of funds.”

City council will discuss these recommendations within the next 90 days until further action.