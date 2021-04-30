How restaurant and bar owners in El Paso can apply for federal funds to makeup for pandemic revenue loss

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Restaurant owners in El Paso can now apply for direct relief to stimulate COVID-19 pandemic recovery.

On Friday, Congresswoman Veronica Escobar announced the Restaurant Revitalization Fund Program that will provide direct relief to restaurant owners in El Paso.

Registration begins on Monday, May 3, at 10am MST. Applicants may register on the U.S. Small Business Administration application portal on Friday, April 30. For more information, visit www.sba.gov/restaurants.

The program comes after Escobar and other members of Congress worked to pass President Biden’s American Rescue Plan in March, 2021.

“Small businesses and restaurants are the backbone of our economy, and ensuring they are able to keep their doors open to serve our community is an utmost priority for me,” Escobar. “My colleagues and I fought to guarantee funding for restaurant owners as part of the American Rescue Plan Act and I encourage all El Paso restaurants and related businesses to apply for this critical relief.”

The Restaurant Revitalization Fund is part of the American Rescue Plan Act that allots $28.6 billion of relief that will provide restaurants and other eligible businesses with funding that matches pandemic-related revenue loss.

The fund covers up to $10 million per business and does not have to be repaid as long as the funds are directed toward eligible use by March 11, 2023.

Relief from the Restaurant Revitalization Fund is available for:

Restaurants

Food stands, food trucks, food carts

Caterers

Bars, saloons, lunges, taverns

Snack and nonalcoholic beverage bars

Bakeries (onsite sales to the public must comprise at least 33 percent of gross receipts)

Breweries and/or microbreweries (onsite sales to the public must comprise at least 33 percent of gross receipts)

Wineries and distilleries (onsite sales to the public must comprise at least 33 percent of gross receipts)

Licensed facilities or premises of a beverage alcohol producer where the public may taste, sample, or by products.

A funding guide can be found here, and a sample application here.

Local business owners are already expressing their gratitude.

“The Restaurant Revitalization Fund is one more critical lifeline to El Paso restaurants impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Leo A. Duran, Sr., owner of L&J Café and Vice President of El Paso Chapter of the Texas Restaurant Association. “It’s vital that restaurants apply immediately to access the funds needed to stay open, retain employees, follow safety protocols, and continue serving customers. We appreciate all efforts by Congresswoman Escobar, her colleagues in Congress, and restaurant associations in working together to help our restaurant industry.”

