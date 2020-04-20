How do you front? This is how the weather fronts its conditions.

El Paso, TX (KTSM) — While watching weather forecasts, have you ever wondered what all the lines with shapes on them mean? Well, you’re not alone.

One prominent feature of our mid-latitude weather is how suddenly and dramatically it can change.

Most of the changes are associated with the passage of weather fronts. A front is a boundary surface that separates air masses of different destinies, one of which is usually warmer and contains more moisture than the other.

When the surface position of a front moves so that warmer air invades an area previously occupied by cooler air, its called a warm front.

On a weather map, a warm front is shown as a red line with red semicircles protruding into the area of cooler air. As warm air ascends over the retreating wedge of cooler air, it expands. This allows moisture in the accending air to condenses and generates clouds and can normally produce precipitation.

After a warm front has passed winds are from the south, temperatures warm and they sky gradually clears.

When a cold front enters a region occupied by warmer air, it is called a cold front. On a weather map, a cold front is shown as a blue line with blue triangles. Cold fronts are typically twice as steep as warm fronts, this allows it to be more violent than warmer weather. In the Borderland cold fronts often approach from the west or northwest. As they move, they begin to lift warm and moist air, this can cause heavy downpours and strong wind gusts.

Occasionally, airflow on both sides of a front is neither toward the cold air mass nor toward the warm air mass nor toward the cold air. Rather, it is almost parallel to the line of the front, this is called a stationary front. It separates warm air on one side, and cold air on the other. A stationary front is shown with blue triangles pointing to the warm air and red semicircles to cooler air. Stationary fronts move very slowly and can remain above an area for a few days, which can cause ongoing rainfall.

There are some situations in which a cold front will overtake a warm front. This is called an occluded front. This front is shown on a map as a purple line with triangles and semicircles pointing in the direction of the movement. An occluded front in the summer can cause chances for thunderstorms, while in the winter it can cause blizzards.

While watching your next weather forecast, challenge yourself to determining which front is on the map!