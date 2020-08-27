Houston transplants in El Paso react to Hurricane Laura, worried for Houston friends and family

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Hurricane Laura is hitting close to home for some El Paosans.

The McPhetrige family moved to El Paso two years ago from Houston. Cindy McPhetrige told KTSM 9 News that watching Hurricane Laura from afar makes her relived to live in El Paso, but she is worried about her family and friends still in Houston.

“It’s scary and it’s hurtful, and I worry about them because I don’t know what could happen,” said McPhetrige “I mean, I know what could happen, but is it going to happen to them?”

That fear stems from her own experiences with hurricanes. On Thursday she pulled out old newspapers she had saved from hurricanes Rita, Katrina, Ike and Harvey.

“One of our tree limbs went straight through our window,” said McPhetrige. “And then other people, what happens to them is the flooding gets so bad it comes up on the houses and they literally get on their roofs.”

After living through hurricanes like Katrina, which happened 15 years ago, she’s thankful she is not anywhere near Hurricane Laura.

“It’s beautiful everyday you don’t have to worry when you wake up in the morning what’s going to happen; down there you do,” said McPhetrige.

McPhetrige said she is watching updates on Hurricane Laura, but is also constantly checking in on her family and friends. One friend she was worried about is Ginne’ Liles, who lives just outside of Houston.

KTSM contacted the Liles family, but they have no power due to the hurricane and could only talk on a land line.

“I have a gas stove, so I’m not worried about losing electricity; I can always cook,” Liles said. “As far as being scared this time, I was anxious to make sure that it did turn north instead of coming in, it would have been really bad had it come in,” said Liles.

Back in El Paso, McPhetrige was relieved to hear that the Liles family only experienced strong winds and rain, but had no damage to their house.

“It’s just been back and forth on Facebook — she called earlier today to make sure that we were okay,” said Liles.

McPhetrige said that while she misses her family and friends back in Houston, she is thankful to be in sunny El Paso and is thankful that, so far, loved ones back in Houston are safe from Hurricane Laura.