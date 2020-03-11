Housing Authority unveils new community in West El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The Housing Authority of El Paso unveiled a brand new multi-million dollar housing complex in West El Paso Tuesday.

KTSM got a look inside the new Medano Heights Community located on Medano Drive right off I-10 and Redd Road. HACEP says the new $34 million project offers a clubhouse, laundry facilities, a library, and playgrounds.

“It’s a beautiful complex it’s taken us 12 years to do this. We started with this land a long time ago and to see it come to fruition it’s a great day,” said Gerald Cichon, CEO of HACEP.

Officials with HACEP say 750 people are expected to live in the new Medano Heights Community.

