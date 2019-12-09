Fire burns through vacant home in Northeast El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Fire Department has reported a fire on the 10700 block of Jadestone Street in Northeast El Paso.

It happened Sunday afternoon around 2:30 p.m.

Viewer video sent to us by Sabrina Cox shows flames shooting out of the roof of the home.

Courtesy: Sabrina Cox

Another viewer, Beatriz Lugo, sent in a video showing firefighters working to contain the flames.

Courtesy: Beatriz Lugo

The El Paso Fire Department said the fire was quickly contained and there were no reports of any injuries.

According to authorities, the fire happened inside a vacant house.

Fire investigators are trying to figure out the cause and Texas Gas Service and El Paso Electric are assisting fire crews.