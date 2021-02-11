House Democrats expected to focus on the aftermath of the Capitol insurrection in the second Trump impeachment

WASHINGTON, DC (NBC News) — House managers continue their arguments on Thursday after an emotional day Wednesday, with senators who witnessed the January 6th attack.

House managers prosecuting former President Donald Trump continue presenting their case today.

After showing dramatic video Wednesday of the January 6th insurrection not before seen publicly.

The video rekindled memories of the horror, for senators and the nation.

House managers detailed Trump’s efforts to overturn the election.

Alleging the riot was far more choreographed than it appeared.

Impeachment managers telling of a commander in chief who, after egging on the mob, watched the violence unfold with glee.

Some Republican senators noted, they were not impressed.

The Trump legal team takes the floor on Friday.