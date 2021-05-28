‘Hot, vaxxed, summer’ hits El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Calling all bombshells.

Summer is unofficially here, and El Pasoans are preparing for their own “hot girl summers” after a year of lockdown.

Bomb Beauty, a boutique and salon in East El Paso tells KTSM the trends they’re noticing.

“Our eyelashes are always going, but I do think that lip gloss and lipstick is back since we don’t have to be wearing masks everywhere. I do think that’s going to be a really big thing that’s coming back,” says Gloria Cardena, owner of Bomb Beauty.

The “hot, vaxxed” aesthetic is all about self-love, healthy boundaries, and safely returning to the things we missed the most.

“I think it’s just kind of about coming back, feeling good about yourself, and trying to get that season of fun back for summer because last year we really missed out on it.” says Cardena.

Bomb Beauty offers locally-made beauty products, as well as accessories, art and more.

The store represents the aesthetic of El Pasoans that are creative, worn from pandemic fatigue, and ready to get back out there.

“We’re just giving out moody vibes, because we’re like, we’re here, we’re tired, we just want to have fun and everyone is going to let us have fun,” she says. “And that’s that hot girl summer vibe.”

