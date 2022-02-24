EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Hospitals of Providence recently appointed Dr. Rodolfo Laucirica, Pathologist, as Chief and Medical Director of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine for The Hospitals of Providence.

Dr. Laucirica has over 30 years of pathology and laboratory training and expertise. He has served in various academic and leadership roles including Medical Director of Cytopathology Laboratory for Baylor St. Luke’s Medical Center in Houston as well as Professor of Pathology a Baylor College of Medicine.

More recently, Dr. Laucirica served as Professor and Vice-Chair for the University of Tennessee Health Science Center in Memphis as well as Attending and Director of Anatomic Pathology and Cytopathology for the Methodist Healthcare System.

Per Dr. Laucirica, “There are many reasons why I accepted this position – the combination of The Hospitals of Providence, the Paul Foster School of Medicine and the University of Texas at El Paso provide exemplary patient care, medical education and research opportunities for our city and West Texas. As a bilingual Hispanic physician, I enjoy the cultural diversity that the city provides. Although we have been here for a short time, my wife and I feel so welcomed and are proud to call El Paso our home.” Dr. Rodolfo Laucirica

He has been published and featured in over a 100 pathology and laboratory publications for his work and research in cytopathology and anatomic pathology. He has twice served as President of the Texas Society of Pathologists and the Houston Society of Clinical Pathologists.

At the national level, Dr. Laucirica has served in educational and advocacy committees in the College of American Pathologists.

Dr. Laucirica holds a Bachelor of Arts in Biology from the University of South Florida and a Doctor of Medicine from the Universidad Centro de Estudios Técnicos Santo Domingo in the Dominican Republic.

He received his training in anatomic and clinical pathology at East Tennessee State University and Vanderbilt University Medical Center. This was followed by a fellowship in Cytopathology at Baylor College of Medicine. He is board certified by the American Board of Pathology in Anatomic and Clinical Pathology and Cytopathology.

