EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – This week, officials with the Hospitals of Providence Sierra Campus unveiled their new Heart and Brain Center.

The Hospitals of Providence said the Heart and Brain Center has been a 10-year journey and a multi-million dollar investment to expand cardiology and neurology services. The Heart and Brain Center is a comprehensive program focused on treating intricate brain and heart conditions with dedicated Neuro and Cardiac Intensive Care Units with highly trained and dedicated staff to include board certified neurosurgeons, neurologists, and neurointerventionalists, cardiologists, cardiothoracic surgeons and interventional cardiologists.









Seeing this center come to fruition to offer our heart and brain patients high-quality care close to home is a huge win for our community and the patients that we serve. By advancing the technology and the procedures we offer we are ensuring our patients no longer have to leave town to receive the care they need. dr. edward assi, interventional cardiologist/ medical director of cardiology services-sierra campus

According to hospital officials, the Heart and Brain Center offers the only Structural Heart program in the region offering patients transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR), mitral valve replacement, the Mitral Clip procedure and the Watchman procedure – all used to treat structural heart conditions in a minimally invasive way.

We are incredibly proud of our team for their steadfast commitment to advance and expand needed cardiology and neurology services for the El Paso region. As the epicenter for Heart and Brain Services for The Hospitals of Providence, our goal has been to provide patients one convenient location throughout their treatment and care and this center does just that. Rob J. Anderson, ceo, hospitals of providence sierra campus

Officials add that the neuro center is also equipped with El Paso’s only Epilepsy Monitoring Unit to treat, diagnose and manage patients suffering from epilepsy and seizures plus specialized equipment for the best imaging and surgical capabilities.

The dedicated Inpatient Rehabilitation Unit offers comprehensive care to help patients regain function and prepare them for independent living.

ROB J. ANDERSON, CEO, HOSPITALS OF PROVIDENCE SIERRA CAMPUS

“This has been a complex and multifaceted effort to bring all these needed services under one center to offer a comprehensive program – the only one of its kind in the region,” said Anderson. “We are committed to El Paso and the patients and families that we care for.”

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.