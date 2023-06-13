EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The Hospitals of Providence will be holding a hiring event for new graduate nurses on Tuesday, June 13, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Hotel Paso del Norte located on 10 Henry Trost Court.

The Hospitals of Providence says they will be hosting a mixer and hiring event for new graduate nurses who will have the opportunity to visit with nursing leaders. Food and drinks will be provided at the event.

New graduate nurses can also learn out about opportunities available across their network.

“New graduate nurses come grow your career at The Hospitals of Providence and receive a great benefit package, opportunity for advancement and growth, and a fun team environment. Start your new career with El Paso’s largest healthcare network.”

-The Hospitals of Providence

Candidates are encouraged to bring their resume as interviews and same day offers will take place. To attend the event, RSVP by emailing Sherwin.Guevarra@TenetHealth.com

To apply online, visit here: Job Openings | Hospitals of Providence (thehospitalsofprovidence.com).