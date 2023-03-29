EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Hospitals of Providence is hosting a hiring event for graduate nurses in all clinical areas on Tuesday, April 4.

The hiring event will be at 5 p.m. and will last until 8 p.m. on Tuesday, April 4 at Hotel Paso Del Norte, 10 Henry Trost Court.

The event will feature a mixer for new graduate nurses to visit with nursing leaders, food, drinks and opportunities available across the network, according to the Hospitals of Providence.

The hospital also encourages nurses to bring their resumes as interviews and same day offers will be occurring.