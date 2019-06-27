Hospitals of Providence give 500K servings of cereal to El Pasoans Fighting Hunger Food Bank

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Hospitals of Providence, along with some of its partners, announced that it collected more than 503,000 servings of cereal to donate to the El Pasoans Fighting Hunger Food Bank.

“This was an unbelievably successful year as we surpassed our goal by 100k servings, providing more kids with a healthy breakfast,” said Nicholas Tejeda, Group Chief Executive Officer for The Hospitals of Providence. “Hunger is a community health issue and The Hospitals of Providence are committed to being a part of addressing this problem to better the lives of children and families of El Paso.”

According to El Pasoans Fighting Hunger, one in three children currently experiences food insecurity and that only becomes more difficult in the summer when school is out and parents can’t depend on a free daily meal from the schools.

“We are so incredibly grateful for the support of our staff and our dedicated community partners across El Paso who join us each year in our efforts to help lead the fight against hunger,” said Tejeda. “Through our cereal drive, we are able to provide El Paso children and families struggling with hunger with a healthy breakfast during the summer.”

Donations are always excepted, for more information visit elpasoansfightinghunger.org/donate.