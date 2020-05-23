Hospitals of Providence celebrates National EMS week by recognizing local workers

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Hospitals of Providence is recognizing those who are on the frontline of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Hospitals of Providence teamed up with Feed the Frontline on Friday to celebrate National EMS Week and to thank El Paso’s emergency medical service workers by delivering them meals from Famous Dave’s and Bahama Bucks.

“The emergency department is the front door of our hospital and an essential part of our community,” said Nicholas Tejeda, Group Chief Executive Officer for The Hospitals of Providence. “Residents rely on the EMS system and its trained professionals, who have incredible devotion to their jobs and community. We’re proud to take this opportunity to show them how much we appreciate their dedication.”