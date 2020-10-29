Hospitalizations reach all-time high, 1,128 new cases reported

El Paso News

by: Patricia L. Garcia

Posted: / Updated:

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso continues to see rising COVID-19 hospitalizations, as well active cases.

Two new virus-related deaths were reported on Thursday by the City of El Paso Department of Health, bringing the total of deaths to 585.

Both patients had underlying health conditions. They include one male in his 70s and one male in his 90s.

There are 14,359 active cases, another record high for El Paso. The City also reported 934 hospitalizations and 245 individuals in the ICU, again both highs.

The Health Department reported 1,128 new cases, as well as 486 weeks-old cases that are part of the delayed local results issued by the State. The results are from the tests conducted during the CDC Weeks 40, 42, 43 and 44. We are currently in CDC Week 44.

Health officials said that 29,856 individuals have recovered from COVID-19.

For more information, visit epstrong.org.

Latest Headlines

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KTSM Video Center

low hospital space grows strain for non-covid patient care

Turkey Trot goes virtual

El Paso Long Term Acute Care Hospital

El Paso COVID-19 Numbers -- 10.23

winter weather in el paso

El Paso strip clubs to remain open after Mayor Margo breaks tie vote

More El Paso News
Advertise with KTSM 9 Link