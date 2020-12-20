Hospitalizations, new COVID-19 cases continue to decline

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The number of newly reported COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations continue to decline in the days heading toward the Christmas holiday. Sunday, the City reported four additional COVID-19 deaths, bringing the total number of fatalities from the virus to 1288.

The latest deaths include a man in his 50s, a woman in her 60s, and a man and woman in their 80s. Their deaths happened over the last month.

There were just 251 new COVID-19 cases reported Sunday. There are now 36,001 cases considered active in our community.

The number of hospitalizations continue to fall. There are 504 people hospitalized, 196 in ICU, and 143 on ventilators as of Sunday. The number of hospitalizations is the lowest it’s been since mid-October.

