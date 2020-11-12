Hospitalizations continue to rise; 29 new virus related deaths reported

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The El Paso Department of Public Health announced 29 additional virus related deaths and 976 new cases.

The total number of deaths in the borderland now at 725, and the total number of cases is 68,804.

Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 also continue to rise in El Paso County. According to data given by the Department of Public Health, 1,148 patients are hospitalized, and 287 are in the ICU.

As of today, there are 37,938 patients designated as having recovered from the virus. Meanwhile, 29,743 cases are reported as active in the borderland.

