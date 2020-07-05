Hospitalizations continue to climb in El Paso as city reports 260 additional cases

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The City of El Paso Department of Public Health reported 260 additional COVID-19 cases Sunday, bringing the number of people infected with the virus to date to 7,213.

There were no additional deaths to report for the second day in a row, the number of fatalities in El Paso stands at 135.

The number of those hospitalized continues to rise. There are 211 people hospitalized as of Sunday, an increase from 200 on Saturday. The increase represents a 43.5 percent increase over hospitalizations reported one week ago. There are also 71 patients in the ICU and 30 on ventilators.

The rise in cases continues as City and State officials urge residents to stay indoors, wear face coverings in public, and social distance over the holiday weekend to slow the spread of the virus.