Hospital of Providence earns top award for stroke care

El Paso, Texas (KTSM) – The Hospitals of Providence is being recognized for their commitment for provide high-quality stroke care.

The American Heart Association/American Stroke Association with the Get With The Guidelines®-Stroke Gold Plus Quality Achievement Award was awarded to the Sierra Campus and Transmountain Campus and Silver Plus Quality Achievement Award to the East Campus.

The Hospitals of Providence earned this recognition by meeting specific quality achievement measures for the diagnosis and treatment of stroke patients at a set level for a designated period.

These include evaluation of the proper use of medications and other stroke treatments aligned with the most up-to-date, evidence-based guidelines with the goal of speeding recovery and reducing death and disability for stroke patients.

Before discharge, patients should also receive education on managing their health, get a follow-up visit scheduled, as well as other care transition interventions.

“This recognition is a true testament to our team’s dedication to provide a higher standard of care to our stroke patients and to ensure the best possible outcomes,” said Rob Anderson, Chief Executive Officer for The Hospitals of Providence Sierra Campus.“

As a Level 1 Comprehensive Stroke Center, our commitment to our patients and our community remains steadfast and to once again be recognized as the best for excellence in stroke care reaffirms our team’s passion to provide exceptional stroke care.

According to the American Heart Association/American Stroke Association, stroke is the No. 5 cause of death and a leading cause of disability in the United States. Up to 80 percent of strokes are preventable through early intervention and lifestyle alterations.

“We are incredibly proud of our teams for once again being recognized for the outstanding level of care they are providing stroke patients,” said Nicholas Tejeda, Group Chief Executive Officer for The Hospitals of Providence. “Every day our team is providing life-saving stroke care and getting our patients back to the life and activities they love and enjoy.”

