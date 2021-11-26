Horizon teen arrested after stabbing his brother Wednesday evening

Adrian Soto

Adrian Soto | Mug shot courtesy EPCSO

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A teen is behind bars after law enforcement officials say he stabbed his brother Wednesday night.

According to the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPCSO) Deputies from the Peter J Herrera Patrol Station were sent to the 14000 block of Hendrik Drive in Horizon City about an Aggravated Assault.  

EPCSO’s investigation revealed that 17-year-old Adrian Soto stabbed his brother with a knife. 

Officials say Soto was arrested for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon and booked into the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.

Soto is being held under a $5,000 bond.

