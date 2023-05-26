EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The Horizon Police Department is asking the public for assistance in identifying a male who allegedly took off running after officers responded to a reported theft in progress in Horizon City on Thursday, May 18.

Police say they responded to a theft in progress on the 200 block of Duanesburg St. last Thursday and located the suspect. The male suspect then allegedly took off running towards the intersection of McMahon Ave and Duanes St. where officers lost sight of him, according to police.

Anyone who may have information on this incident is asked to contact the Horizon Police Department at 915-852-1047.