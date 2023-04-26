EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The Horizon City Police Department is asking the public for assistance after a young woman allegedly stole an employee’s car key and the keys to a Dollar General located in Horizon City, Texas.

Officials say on Tuesday, April 25 the young woman walked into the store located on the 800 block of S. Darrington at around 8:49 p.m. and asked to borrow a phone.

Photo credit: Horizon Police Department’s Facebook page

One of the employees then walked towards the office to get the store phone which is when the young woman “reached behind the counter and stole the employee’s car key as well as the keys to the business,” according to the Horizon City Police Department.

Officials add the woman was gone once officers arrived and was “unable to be located.”

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call (915) 852-1047 and speak with a supervisor.