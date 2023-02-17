EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A 41-year-old man from Horizon pleaded guilty to wire fraud in federal court Tuesday in El Paso, according to the United States Attorney’s Office.

According to court documents, Ricardo Robles was employed in a position in which he was responsible for purchasing goods from suppliers. His employer would then resell the goods for profit. Robles reportedly created numerous false companies beginning in 2010, to purchase goods and inflate the prices along with co-conspirators.

On his employer’s behalf, Robles would then purchase from his own fake companies and divert portions of those payments to his personal bank accounts. Robles pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud and will face a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison. Robles also agreed to pay restitution over nine million dollars. A sentencing date has been set for May 30. The FBI is investigating the case.