EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A 27-year-old male was discovered to have an outstanding warrant from the El Paso County Sheriffs Office after a traffic stop was conducted at an intersection.

A traffic stop was conducted at the intersection of Paseo Alegre and Darrington Road when 27-year-old, Dante Emanuel Bazan was identified to have an outstanding warrant for Assault Family Violence with a $1,500 bond.

According to Horizon PD, multiple narcotics such as Cocaine, Methamphetamine, Marijuana, and Xanax were found while officers conducted a vehicle search. The individual was charged with two counts for Manufacture or Delivery of Controlled Substance, one count for Possession of Controlled Substance, and Possession of Marijuana. The individual was also accused of having the intent to distribute.

